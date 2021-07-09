Three people still in Wellington, Hutt hospitals after Upper Hutt crash

Police attended the collision at 12.30am on Thursday, after a car hit a tree. Photo / Nick James

Police attended the collision at 12.30am on Thursday, after a car hit a tree. Photo / Nick James

One person is in a serious condition in Wellington ICU and two others are stable in Wellington and Hutt Hospitals after a serious crash in Upper Hutt yesterday.

Police attended the collision at 12.30am on Thursday, after a car hit a tree on the corner of Baltimore Cres and California Drive. The Serious Crash Unit later attended.

A police spokesperson said there was no update on the crash.

Baltimore Cres resident Trudiana Brightwall told the Herald she saw the crash happen.

Brightwall said the car initially hit a van then a tree.

She believed the people in the car were in their late teens.

"They seemed very young, you know, and it is sad to see that up close and personal."

She then saw her neighbour heading to the scene and called an ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit remained on the scene until about 6am, Brightwall said.