Police officer filmed swearing, footage reviewed

Warning: explicit language

Police are reviewing video showing a dog handler repeatedly swearing at an alleged young offenders during an arrest.

Complaints have been posted online that the behaviour is "bullying" and the officer needs to "wash out his potty mouth".

The video, believed to be shot in Palmerston North, shows the officer attempting to coax one of two alleged offenders down from a ceiling cavity inside a home.

"Are you going to come down boys or I'll chuck my dog up," the officer asks.

"Nah nah nah stay. Nah stay there. Stay there!

"Stay there c*** until I get my f****** dog.

"Better f****** stay up there you p***y".

"You're going to come down. Get your f******... Shut up. Get your f****** a** down here."

In a comment posted with the video on social media, the officer is accused of "bullying" and it is claimed the teen was assaulted although police deny this.

"Here he is hitting a 17 year old with his baton, swearing at him hardout! No good mr copper needa get your mumsy to wash yr potty mouth out with soap ow!," the post read.

"I should also mention that as soon as the door was closed the kid got a hiding," the poster added.

The offenders were hiding from police in a ceiling cavity.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were aware of the incident and revealed that the exchange came as police were attending an address to look for high-risk individuals with warrants to arrest.

"While at the address police learned there were people hiding in the roof cavity of the property. When located, one of those hiding in the ceiling repeatedly attempted to assault the officer and threatened to stab both the officer and his police dog.

"Following the video clip, the male came down from the roof cavity and was involved in a struggle with other officers as they attempted to arrest him. However, we can confirm that we have no information to corroborate the allegation that a person was assaulted by a police officer."

Police said that they hold their staff to a "high standard of behaviour and professionalism" and said that the footage is being reviewed, alongside the wider circumstances of the incident, to determine whether action is required.

The spokesperson said two teenagers appeared in Youth Court yesterday over the incident.

One of the boys was one of the people sought and was arrested on a warrant and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. Another was charged with breach of bail and resisting police.