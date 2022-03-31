Ferrari and Lamborghini among $7m of assets seized from alleged importer of New Zealand's biggest meth bust. Video / New Zealand Police

Ferrari and Lamborghini among $7m of assets seized from alleged importer of New Zealand's biggest meth bust. Video / New Zealand Police

Police are no longer seeking to seize a matte black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon vehicle thought to be linked to the largest ever methamphetamine bust at New Zealand's border.

Earlier in the week, police appealed to public to help them find the 1999 Mercedes Benz G500 LWD station wagon but today has said the vehicle is no longer being sought as part of inquiries.

On Monday police restrained multiple properties, bank funds and five vehicles, including a red Ferrari, as part of Operation Weirton.

More than $7 million worth of assets were seized from an Auckland gang member whom police allege helped the Comancheros to smuggle the largest ever shipment of methamphetamine into the country.

Operation Weirton

Police yesterday raided the multi-million dollar home recently purchased by the 36-year-old and towed away late model Ferrari and Lamborghini vehicles, two Mercedes-Benz, and a Nissan Skyline worth $300,000.

Bank funds of around $1 million were also restrained, as were the four properties owned by the target of Operation Weirton in Auckland and a coastal settlement in the Bay of Plenty.

"This is a significant seizure of millions of dollars' worth of property, allegedly gained from the proceeds of crime," said Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid.

"These criminal syndicates are motivated by financial greed and prey on those who are most vulnerable, with no regard for the destruction and social harm that methamphetamine causes in our communities."

The man, who has interim name suppression, is a patched member of the Mongrel Mob and has been charged with conspiracy to import methamphetamine after police and Customs intercepted 613kg of methamphetamine in late February.

Six others with links to the Comanchero motorcycle gang have been arrested including a senior patched member.