A woman who died after getting into trouble in the water at a beach in Kāpiti has been named.

Ellen Ellis, 79, died as a result of the water incident at Raumati Beach on February 16.

“Police’s thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. Her death has been referred to the Coroner,” police said in a statement.