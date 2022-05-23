Police name victim of fatal crash in Hawke's Bay

Police are investigating a third fatal crash in Hawke's Bay in May. Photo / File

Police have named a woman who died after a crash on Railway Road South, Longlands.

Myrah Bolten, 20, of Hastings, was the only person in a vehicle which left the road and crashed on Saturday, May 14.

A police statement said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Police are also investigating a fatal accident in which a Napier man died when a vehicle left the road and hit a pole between Napier and Meeanee on Saturday.

The crash happened about 4.20am, on the western side of Willowbank Ave and about 300m from the Meeanee junction.

Police said the man was the sole occupant of the car, and no other vehicles were involved.

According to Ministry of Transport provisional figures Saturday's accident was the fifth fatality this year on roads in the wider Hawke's Bay area, from Wairoa to Tararua.

It was the third in three weeks, after a cyclist died on a rural road east of Dannevirke on May 1.