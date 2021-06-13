Police name State Highway 50 fatal crash victim

Police have named the victim of the fatal crash as 37-year-old David John O'Sullivan of Crownthorpe. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash on SH50, Maraekakaho, on Friday.

He was 37-year-old David John O'Sullivan of Crownthorpe.

The crash was reported to police just after 6pm and police said initial indications were that Sullivan may have been unloading equipment from another truck when the collision occurred.

The road was closed overnight and opened on Saturday afternoon.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who may be able to assist.

Anyone who saw an articulated truck and pilot vehicle in the area of SH 50 between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Friday June 11 is asked to get in touch.

Police said their sympathies were with his family.

You can phone police on 105 and quote file number 210612/9336.

WorkSafe has also been notified of the crash.