Police on Abbey Caves Rd the day Fulton Hogan road worker Gabriel Fa’amausili died while working on a reseal site. Photo / Brodie Stone

A Whangārei father, who cared deeply for his family, has been named as the road worker killed after becoming trapped between a roller and a truck.

Gabriel Fa’amausili - known as Gabe to family and friends - died while working on a reseal site on Abbey Caves Rd, Whangārei, on January 15.

Northland Serious Crash Unit investigator Steve Chamberlain said he became caught between a roller and a truck laying metal on the road while working alongside colleagues.

In a video posted to Youtube, Fulton Hogan chief executive Ben Hayward described the 41-year-old as a father and granddad who cared deeply for his family.

“Gabe was much-loved by all, including his workmates,” Hayward said.

Family members expressed their grief online about Fa’amausili’s death. A loved one wrote that their heart was bleeding and irreparable after learning of the news. Others said they would miss his humour.

Fa’amausili’s funeral took place last week.

Hayward acknowledged that Fulton Hogan staff in the northern region and those who knew Fa’amausili, were “finding things really difficult”.

In the video, Hayward asked those watching to take a few moments to think about Fa’amausili, his family, friends, and workmates, as black and white photos of Fa’amausili were shown. Among them were photos of him holding up two large snapper, as well as a heartwarming close-up of Fa’amausili and a young child.

“Life can change in an instant,” Hayward said. “And the broken pieces simply can’t be patched together again, and the impacts on the family are forever.”

Police and WorkSafe were investigating the circumstances around Fa’amausili’s death. A WorkSafe spokesperson said they have up to a year to complete the investigation.

Hayward said the work Fulton Hogan employees carried out was interwoven with risk.

“... sometimes, despite everything we’ve done, risks can still materialise.

“People are at the heart of everything we do and there is nothing more important than you’re health, safety and wellbeing.”

Fa’amausili’s death has been referred to the Coroner.