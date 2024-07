In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Wellington rugby club's liquor licence challenge, trackless trams and France's uncertain political landscape. Video / NZ Herald

Police have named the motorcyclist who died after a crash on the West Coast’s State Highway 6.

He was Rudolf Paulus Van Dyk, 72, of Gladstone.

Van Dyk died last Thursday after the two-vehicle crash. It happened on Main South Rd, SH6, Paroa, about 4pm, and police confirmed he died shortly before 7pm.

Van Dyk’s obituary described him as “a deeply loved husband and soulmate,... treasured dad,... an adored grandad,... a dearly loved brother... and a mate of many”.