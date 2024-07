In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealand tourist tragically killed in a California robbery, the Government’s plans for the housing market and voting to open in the UK.

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on the West Coast this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on State Highway 6, Main South Rd, in Paroa just before 4pm on Thursday after the collision between a motorcycle and vehicle.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” police said at the time.

Shortly before 7pm, police confirmed the motorcyclist had died.