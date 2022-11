Police have revealed the man who was killed in a cycling incident in New Plymouth was Cameron McKay, 56.

McKay died after being involved in a crash on Gover St on Thursday.

“Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”