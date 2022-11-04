Emergency services were called to the October 18 incident at City Mall on Cashel St, after which Anthony Michael Kelly died. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to the October 18 incident at City Mall on Cashel St, after which Anthony Michael Kelly died. Photo / NZME

Police have revealed the man who died 10 days after he was assaulted in Christchurch’s CBD was Anthony Michael Kelly.

Emergency services were called to the incident at City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm on October 18.

An 18-year-old was charged with allegedly wounding the 61-year-old with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

On October 28, police confirmed Kelly, who was taken to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition, had since died.

Further charges were being considered. Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were also ongoing.

Kelly’s family had requested privacy, and there would be no further comment from the family or police.