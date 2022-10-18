A man has been critically injured in Cashel Street Mall. Photo / NZME

A teenager has been arrested after an assault in Christchurch's CBD that left a man fighting for life.

Police were called to City Mall on Cashel Street just after 6pm yesterday.

A man was taken to Christchurch Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A scene guard was put in place, while police officers and a photographer scoured the area.

An 18-year-old male is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.