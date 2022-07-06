Police name Gisborne homicide victim: 25-year-old mother Chephar Hollis-Brown

Police car. Photo / File

The woman shot dead in Gisborne on Sunday has been named by police as 25-year-old Chephar Hollis-Brown.

The mother of one was killed at a Centennial Crescent property on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house in Te Hapara at 3.45am on Sunday to reports of a woman being shot.

She was dead when police arrived, and a homicide investigation has been launched.

"The investigation into her death continues, and police are urging people to come forward if they have any information," police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"Anyone who can help, including with details about any vehicles in the vicinity of Centennial Crescent between midnight and 5am on Sunday 3 July, is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220704/2779."