Whakaari White island trial gets underway today, dramatic scenes after a police car crash in Auckland and why New Zealand could come under pressure to provide more aid to Ukraine in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are monitoring the movements of gang members across South Auckland which is affecting the Southern Motorway.

And they are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect potential delays to their travel.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rakana Cook said officers were aware of gang members’ gathering in South Auckland as part of funeral proceedings.

“The large gathering of bikes and vehicles is affecting parts of the Southern Motorway, and are expected to continue through to Manukau.”

Cook said they had clear expectations around how they expected those involved to behave and would respond to any issues that may arise.

“We encourage anyone who is concerned about their safety in regards to the gathering, or who witness illegal behaviour happening now, to please call 111 immediately.”



