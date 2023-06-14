The funeral procession for Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini has involved hundreds of cars and motorbikes. Video / NZ Herald

The Bay of Plenty towns of Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne were effectively shut down yesterday as a Mongrel Mob funeral procession caused massive disruption to the community - including a closed highway that created traffic chaos and fresh gunshots under investigation by police.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins last night condemned the activity, which was honouring the slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president, saying “gangs contribute nothing to society”.

Police vowed to impound vehicles, issue fines and charge drivers, while officers were also investigating multiple reports of shots being fired at cars in Whakatāne yesterday afternoon.

Hundreds of motorbikes, cars, utes and vans descended on Whakatāne for Barbarians president Steven Taiatini’s tangi at Hillcrest Crematorium.

Many barked and others yelled “seig heil” as they shot past.

Taiatini was killed in what police called a “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on Friday. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB yesterday it was up to the police to make the “operational decisions” about how to handle to influx of mobsters to the area.

“Well, we have changed the law recently to give police more powers around gang convoys because we have been concerned about convoys and the intimidating nature of them,” Hipkins said.

“Gang convoys suck for everybody who is disrupted by them ... One of the reasons that we’ve changed the law to give police more powers to crack down on gangs is because I don’t have any time for that kind of behaviour.”

Superintendent Tim Anderson, the Bay of Plenty District Commander, said police were yet to find those responsible for the reported gunshots and there were no reports of injuries. However, one vehicle believed to be involved has been found by police.

Anderson confirmed the high police presence will continue through several days as they try to hold those behaving unlawfully accountable.

“We have already identified a number of drivers and registered owners and they can expect to receive infringement notices, and in some cases, be charged for their actions for driving behaviour and face the court,” Anderson said.

“Police have also today obtained a search warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which allows police to search vehicles of suspected gang members and seize their weapons during times of conflict.”

He also confirmed two people have already been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and cannabis.

State Highway 2, which was closed earlier today, between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne, was closed yesterday due to the convoy but has since reopened.

One resident out for a bike ride in Ōhope said the procession “sounded like a bomber going overhead”.

Many of the gang members were hanging outside their windows, doors and sitting on roofs and he couldn’t believe the “state of lawlessness”.

Taiatini’s death has sparked tension in Ōpōtiki with fears of retribution that caused schools to close and stopped public transport.

An extra 50 police officers were deployed to Ōpōtiki to provide “community reassurance”

Taiatini’s funeral convoy was led by a red ute and red American classic muscle cars.

The thunderclap of hundreds of motorcycles and classic American muscle cars pierced the normally sleepy seaside town of Whakatāne about 11.20am.

The convoy of vehicles lasted more than 15 minutes as 50 to 100 patched motorcyclists roared ahead of several hundred vehicles packed with mobsters.

A massive queue of local residents trying to travel in the region was lining Pōhutawaka Dr as far as the eye can see behind the Ōhope Rd cordon.

Some were hanging out of windows and doors. One was on the roof of a vehicle - throwing up gang signs and salutes.

One motorcyclist performed a skid up the hill on Ōhope Rd as the smell of burnt rubber lingered in the air. Many opted to stand on the tray of utes as they sped towards the crematorium.

After the procession, police blocked Pōhutukawa Drive at Ōhope Beach from motorists heading towards Whakatāne with the queue stretching beyond the eye could see. The cordon lasted more than an hour.

Some motorists opted to turn around and go the other way while most sat and waited.

“If you let them (Mongrel mob) get away with it, this is what they’ll do,” a disgruntled bystander said.

National’s police spokesman Mark Mitchell told Newstalk ZB gang members had become bold and were terrorising locals.

The former police officer said when he was stationed in Gisborne they often called to Ōpōtiki, when they pulled up with vans and dogs, gang members would go away at the sight of them.

The increased gang activity was “absolutely outrageous,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said police investigating Taiatini’s death were seeking information on a burnt-out vehicle.

The vehicle was found on Sunday morning on Waiotahe Valley Rd and police believe it was set alight overnight on Saturday.

Investigators were conducting extensive inquiries into Taiatini’s death, including whether there was any connection with the vehicle.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death.”

On Monday, Puwhakamua rehabilitation programme founder Billy Macfarlane Snr said Taiatini needed to be acknowledged for the “good stuff he’s done.

“He’s worked seriously hard to help make changes in the methamphetamine harm space. He and his partner, Pauline, have done a lot of work even in Rotorua.”

Macfarlane said Taiatini’s death was a “tragedy” and that he was “going to be missed.”

“He wasn’t a bad guy ... He was quite a pleasant fellow to talk to and he wanted to do good.”

