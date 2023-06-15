A massive police operation is under way in Otara in South Auckland with up to 100 officers seen pursuing Killer Beez members on dirt bikes. Video / Hayden Woodward

A large turnout of members of the Killer Beez street gang is expected in South Auckland today, as a funeral is held for a dirt bike rider who died this week.

Police said this morning that they will be monitoring gang movements relating to a tangi being held in the area today.

“We have set clear expectations around the behaviour of those involved. They have been advised that Police will have no tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk.”

The police statement does not specify the gang involved. But the Herald understands there is a connection with members of the Killer Beez.

A checkpoint will also be held at the entrance of the cemetery where the rider is set to be laid to rest - the Manukau Memorial Gardens on Puhinui Rd, Wiri.

“Police will be filming any unlawful behaviour and we will be conducting a checkpoint at the entrance to the cemetery with a view to dealing with those who have been riding unlawfully.”

On Monday, police confirmed the rider died in hospital following the crash on King’s Birthday weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Clover Park, South Auckland, after two vehicles - a car and a dirt bike - collided.

The incident happened at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive and left the motorcyclist in a critical condition at the time.

Photos from the scene showed a dirt bike lying abandoned.

Cone markers were scattered across the road as the Serious Crash Unit investigated the incident. A silver sedan showed a sign of the bike’s impact.

“We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time,” police said in a statement at the time.

The crash was, according to police, an example of “reckless motorbike activity” as officers carried out a sting operation to stamp out dangerous dirt bike behaviour over the long weekend.

Police announced they would be cracking down on illegal dirt bike riding on the Friday prior to the crash, launching Operation Metallic Red which was deployed across the Counties Manukau district.

The Herald understands there is also a large convoy of Tribesmen MC riders heading north of Auckland today.

The Killer Beez started out as a South Auckland youth street gang more than two decades ago, serving as a feeder group to the Tribesmen Motorcycle Club.

But the KBZ has become a force in their own right, with older members donning patches and becoming involved in significant organised criminal activity.

Relations between the clubs have soured in recent years, following the shooting of Killer Beez president Josh Masters by his former close friend, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino Tae.

Since then, tensions between the gangs, whose heartland is Otara, have repeatedly boiled over into public conflicts characterised by shootings of houses and torching of cars in Auckland and sometimes Kaikohe, where the gangs both have a presence.

The gang also has strong links to the illegal dirt bike riding scene, where young men tear around South Auckland on high-powered off-road motorcycles.

Many are experts on the bikes, with skills akin to motocross riders. But their actions have been widely criticised by authorities and the public alike.

The riders chase social media clout on social media site TikTok via the hashtag #bikelife.