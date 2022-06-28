From New Zealand to the moon, another step closer to a competitive grocery market and Jacinda Ardern announces a new agreement in Spain in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police Minister Chris Hipkins has accused National MP Mark Mitchell of making comments that suggest diversity among police undermines confidence.

Hipkins' comments on social media came after he and Mitchell clashed during an on-air interview on Newstalk ZB this morning.

Hipkins tweeted that Mitchell "attacked" him during the interview for talking about increased diversity in police and the fact that a quarter of police on the frontline are women.

"He claimed it's undermining confidence. Wow!! National really do seem to have a problem with women at the moment!," he wrote.

In the interview, Mitchell said that Hipkins should be paying attention to an increase in crime and fatigue among police.

He said that "talking about diversity in the house with patsy questions was not a good start."

"We've been very proud for over 30 years to have been increasing diversity in the police, it's not something new, you don't bring anything new to the table on that," he said.

Mitchell later told the Herald that Hipkins twisted what he said in an effort to make a political attack on the National party.

"Instead of doing that, he should be focusing on doing what his job is meant to be and that is the police minister coming in, realising and actually being prepared to understand that there is a real problem at the moment. There is a lot of pressure our frontline."

He said Hipkins should be focused on retention of current experienced staff and discussing this issue with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

"Because at the moment they're going to have a major issue emerging of people leaving the police."

Hipkins said having "more cops on the beat" was going to make a difference but Mitchell argued back that an increase in cops has not been seen.

He urged the police minister to "get out" and talk to frontline staff.

"They're fatigued with hearing you guys keep talking about that, you haven't been able to deliver the 1800, your two years behind on that. Get focused on the crime."