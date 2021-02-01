Police locate car in 'disturbing' Lower Hutt hit-and-run that put Anna Chesterfield in ICU

Anna Chesterfield has two young sons. Photo / Supplied

Police have found the vehicle used in a hit and run in Wellington that left a mother badly injured.

The grey Mitsubishi Diamante involved in the Taita hit and run on Saturday has been located at a Lower Hutt property, police said today.

Mother-of-two Anna Chesterfield, 37, remains in intensive care in Wellington Hospital.

She was on a pedestrian crossing on High St, Taita shortly after midday on Saturday when she was hit by a car whose driver did not stop.

Police are encouraging the driver of the grey car "to do the right thing and come forward", as a forensic examination of the car begins today.

Chesterfield's cousin Nicky Wilton said the family said they were angry and disturbed after the incident.

"I come from a family where honesty pays, and we always try to do the right thing," she said.

"I would think that people would have the same care that we would, that if something like that happened you would want to stop and make sure that the person was okay."

The hit-and-run occurred on High Street, Taita on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Jack Crossland

Local shop owner Kostas Kadrasos said he saw the car moving, then saw Chesterfield lying on the ground.

He said the car turned around slowly before leaving the scene.

Members of the public rushed to help Chesterfield and put a blanket around her as she sat shaking for about half an hour.

The family have created a Givealittle page to support her long recovery, which had already raised over $8000 on Tuesday morning.