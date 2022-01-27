The man's body was found in a car outside a property on Wainui Road in Raglan. Photo / Google Maps

The man's body was found in a car outside a property on Wainui Road in Raglan. Photo / Google Maps

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was discovered in a parked car in Raglan last night.

The body was found outside a house on Wainui Rd at 7pm.

Detective inspector Graham Pitkethley said a cordon is outside the Wainui Rd property while a scene examination is underway. Police are also guarding the scene and are expected to be there for some time.

A forensic post-mortem will also be carried out tomorrow morning to help establish the circumstances of the man's death.

Police are seeking any sightings of a white Mitsubishi Legnum driven in and around Raglan yesterday afternoon, or information about any suspicious or disorderly behaviour at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and refer to file number 220126/6493. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.