Police launch homicide investigation after assault in Pandora, Napier

Police were called to Mersey St, Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on Monday. Photo / Doug Laing

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person died following an assault in Pandora, Napier, on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Mersey St about 1.20pm on Monday.

Police said a homicide investigation has been launched.

A police spokeswoman said officers originally responded to a serious assault.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and transported the victim to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said one person was assaulted by two other people and subsequently died.

"We are actively seeking witnesses to this incident," a police spokeswoman said.

A witness at the scene said at least five police vehicles were at the scene, with two blocking off Mersey St for a period of time.

The police spokeswoman said officers were making enquiries into the circumstances.

The incident follows another serious assault in Hastings on Sunday. A man in his 20s remained on Monday morning in a critical condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the incident near a takeaway bar on Heretaunga St West just after 1am on Sunday and found a man who had suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the Pandora homicide is encouraged to call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file Number 210329/1374. This can be submitted anonymously.