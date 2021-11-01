Police issue 50 infringement notices for alleged dangerous driving following Porirua tangi

Police said the large funeral procession on October 11 had caused significant disruption to traffic with a number of vehicles driven in a dangerous manner. Photo / NZME

Police have reprimanded dozens in relation to alleged driving offences following a Porirua tangi last month.

Today Kapiti-Mana area prevention manager Inspector Nick Thom said police had issued 50 infringement notices for riding dangerously on a vehicle following a tangi in Porirua last month.

"The large funeral procession on Monday 11 October caused significant disruption to traffic with a number of vehicles driven in a dangerous manner."

At the time, he said two people were arrested and four vehicles impounded.

As well as continuing to make inquiries regarding other possible offending last month, he said a second, unrelated tangi is expected to take place in Porirua on Wednesday.

"Police respect the mourners' wish to grieve and will be monitoring the event to ensure public safety."

Thom said enforcement action will be considered if required, however police urge those involved to be considerate of other road users and adhere to alert-level restrictions.