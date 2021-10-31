Person critically injured after Porirua shooting, police hunting offender

Police are trying to locate those responsible. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are trying to locate those responsible. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is critically injured after a firearms incident in Porirua on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Pauatahanui shortly before 4pm following reports that a person had been shot.

"Police are continuing to make inquiries into the incident and work is ongoing to locate those responsible."

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances attended the incident on Grays Rd about 4.10pm.

One person was transported to Wellington Hospital in a status one [critical] condition.

A Cambourne resident told the Herald she was aware of the police operation.

A friend had seen a large police presence on Grays Rd, near the entrance to Cambourne Walkway. She counted about seven police cars and several ambulances.

Police said Pauatahanui and Porirua residents in the area will see an increased police presence while the investigation continues.