Police investigating 'unexplained' death on Auckland's North Shore

An investigation is under way on Auckland's North Shore after the body of a man was found outside overnight.

Police say they are treating the death in a Birkenhead street as "unexplained".

Tāmaki Makaurau Police Inspector Danny Meade said police were called to a disorder incident shortly before 4.30am in Birkenhead, and found the dead man outside a Rawene Rd property.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and staff are speaking with people who were at the address as we work to establish the circumstances," said Meade.