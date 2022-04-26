Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police investigating pedestrian death on street in East Auckland

Quick Read
Body found on busy East Auckland road. Video / Hayden Woodward

Body found on busy East Auckland road. Video / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a pedestrian in East Auckland last night.

A police spokesperson said that the pedestrian died on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga about 11.10pm.

A witness told the Herald that the serious crash unit, police photographers and detectives attended to the scene.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

They said that police officers were talking to a number of witnesses at the scene - including those on Auckland Transport buses that had stopped - and were door-knocking nearby houses.

The road was closed with a diversion in place at the intersection of Gossamer Dr.

MORE TO COME