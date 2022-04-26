Body found on busy East Auckland road. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a pedestrian in East Auckland last night.

A police spokesperson said that the pedestrian died on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga about 11.10pm.

A witness told the Herald that the serious crash unit, police photographers and detectives attended to the scene.

They said that police officers were talking to a number of witnesses at the scene - including those on Auckland Transport buses that had stopped - and were door-knocking nearby houses.

The road was closed with a diversion in place at the intersection of Gossamer Dr.

