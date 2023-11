A baby has been found dead at a property in Papakura. Photo / File

A baby has been found dead at a property in Papakura this morning and police say the death is unexplained.

Police were called to a property on Red Hill Rd at 4.46am.

“An infant was located deceased,” a police spokesperson said.

“At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.”

More information from police will be released when available.

Caitlan Johnston is a breaking news reporter based in Waikato. She joined the Herald in 2022.