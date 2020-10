Police say inquiries are underway into the circumstances that led to the man's injuries, from which he died. Photo / Dean Purcell

A police investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Whakatāne overnight.

The man showed up at Whakatāne Hospital around midnight with critical injuries, police say.

Inquiries are underway to determine what led to the man's injuries.

• Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.