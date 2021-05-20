Police investigating bomb threat at Hamilton City Council building

The Hamilton City Council building on Anglesea St is closed until midday today due to an overnight bomb threat. Image / Google

Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Hamilton City Council building.

The council issued a notice about the incident early this morning.

"Overnight, council received a bomb threat on the Municipal Building."

Authorities are investigating the incident, but it is being considered a low level threat at this stage.

The council building at Anglesea St will be closed until midday as a result.

Police will be at the site carrying out a check of the premises.

"Police are making inquiries after a report of a threat received this morning against Hamilton City Council," a Police spokeswoman said.

The threat comes less than two days after councillors voted unanimously to establish Māori wards in time for the next local government elections.

A week ago, St Peter's School in nearby Cambridge was evacuated in an overnight bomb scare.

Classes were called off on Friday as a result. Police later dismissed the threat - saying there was "no credible threat".