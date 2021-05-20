Police investigating bomb threat at Hamilton City Council building

Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Hamilton City Council building.
The council issued a notice about the incident early this morning.
"Overnight, council received a bomb threat on the Municipal Building."
Authorities are investigating the incident, but it is being considered a low level threat at this stage.
The council building at Anglesea St will be closed until midday as a result.
Police will be at the site carrying out a check of the premises.
"Police are making inquiries after a report of a threat received this morning against Hamilton City Council," a Police spokeswoman said.
The threat comes less than two days after councillors voted unanimously to establish Māori wards in time for the next local government elections.
A week ago, St Peter's School in nearby Cambridge was evacuated in an overnight bomb scare.
Classes were called off on Friday as a result. Police later dismissed the threat - saying there was "no credible threat".