New ZealandUpdated

Police investigating bomb threat at Hamilton City Council building

The Hamilton City Council building on Anglesea St is closed until midday today due to an overnight bomb threat. Image / Google

NZ Herald

Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Hamilton City Council building.

The council issued a notice about the incident early this morning.

"Overnight, council received a bomb threat on the Municipal Building."

Authorities are investigating the incident, but it is being considered a low level threat at this stage.

The council building at Anglesea St will be closed until midday as a result.

Police will be at the site carrying out a check of the premises.

"Police are making inquiries after a report of a threat received this morning against Hamilton City Council," a Police spokeswoman said.

The threat comes less than two days after councillors voted unanimously to establish Māori wards in time for the next local government elections.

A week ago, St Peter's School in nearby Cambridge was evacuated in an overnight bomb scare.

Classes were called off on Friday as a result. Police later dismissed the threat - saying there was "no credible threat".