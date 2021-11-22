Police investigating after two Wellington buses crash within a week of each other

Footage shows a bus heading south in the northbound lanes of Wellington motorway near Tawa. Video / Kelly Fox

Police are investigating two incidents involving Wellington buses – both of which occurred within a week of each other.

On Monday, a bus driver in Lower Hutt reportedly experienced a medical event and veered across Knights Rd. The driver side-swiped a parked car before careening through the fence in front of two residential properties, causing minor injuries to five passengers.

The driver was also given medical assistance.

Police say they are still making enquiries into the incident.

It came a week after a shocking incident on Wellington's Centennial Highway, where another bus driver – also reportedly suffering a medical event – sped the wrong way down the motorway from Ngauranga Gorge.

People on social media reported there were several near misses between the bus and other cars, with people being forced to swerve out of the way.

The driver was intercepted by police and given medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Wellington Hospital.

A police spokesperson told the Herald that investigations into the incident are ongoing, and a Tramways Union spokesperson declined to comment until all investigations were complete.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher told the Herald at the time the matter will be "thoroughly investigated" by police, and Metlink was "in discussions" with the bus operator Mana to see if anything could be learned from the experience.

No charges have been laid for either incident.