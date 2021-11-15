Bus barrelling wrong way down State Highway 1 sparks road closure, police response

Footage shows a bus heading south in the northbound lanes of Wellington motorway near Tawa. Video / Kelly Fox

Footage shows a bus heading south in the northbound lanes of Wellington motorway near Tawa. Video / Kelly Fox

Motorists watched in horror as a bus travelled the wrong way down State Highway 1 north of Wellington.

The Metlink bus eventually came to a stop on the wrong side of Ngauranga Gorge.

Footage seen by the Herald shows the bus speeding south in the northbound lanes of Wellington's motorway near Tawa.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter the highway was closed near Ngauranga Gorge from the Hutt Rd on-ramp but has since cleared.

Metlink's general manager Scott Gallacher told the Herald the bus was intercepted by police after travelling the wrong way along Centennial Highway.

"Thankfully, and this is the most important thing, no-one was hurt and we understand there was no damage to either the bus or any other vehicle. An ambulance was however called to the scene and the driver is receiving medical attention. The bus was not in service, and there were no passengers."

He says the incident will be thoroughly investigated by police and Metlink is already in discussions to see if anything can be learned from the incident.

Comments on social media described the speed at which the bus was travelling as "pretty damn fast".