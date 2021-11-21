Five passengers injured after bus smashes into fence in Lower Hutt

The scene of the incident. Photo / Nick James

Five passengers are injured after a bus smashed into a fence in Lower Hutt.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Knights Rd just before 11am after the bus side-swiped a parked car, veered across the street and careened into the fence in front of two residential properties.

It's understood the driver of the bus was experiencing a medical event at the time of the crash. Five passengers are being treated by Wellington Free Ambulance for minor injuries, and the driver is also being treated.

Local resident David Wilson said he heard a noise "like a garbage truck but louder" and rushed outside to see the bus crashed into the fence.

"Most of the passengers were okay, a couple of them had the glass from the front of the bus injured them a little bit."

He says emergency services were on the scene quickly.

It comes just a week after another Wellington bus driver had a medical event which resulted in him driving the wrong way down a busy motorway at speed.

Metlink's general manager Scott Gallacher told the Herald the bus was intercepted by police after travelling the wrong way along Centennial Highway.

"Thankfully, and this is the most important thing, no one was hurt and we understand there was no damage to either the bus or any other vehicle. An ambulance was however called to the scene and the driver is receiving medical attention. The bus was not in service, and there were no passengers."