Police were called to Mabel St in Levin at 3.20pm yesterday. Photo / Google Maps

Police are investigating after shots were allegedly fired at a commercial building in Levin.

The incident happened on Mabel St at 3.20pm yesterday.

Nobody was injured and initial enquiries suggested those involved were likely known to each other, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation should contact police online or by phone via 105, quoting file number 241027/3633.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.