Christchurch police are investigating two possible firearms incidents after homes were shot at. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Christchurch police are investigating two possible firearms incidents after homes were shot at. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Two houses in Christchurch are believed to have been shot at overnight, police are investigating.

Around 10pm last night, police responded to reports of a firearms incident at an address on Akaroa St in the suburb of Mairehau.

A police spokesperson said no injuries were received and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Earlier in the night, around 7.45pm, police responded to an incident at an address on Estuary Rd - believed to also be a shooting.

Windows at the property had received minor damage, said a police spokesperson.

Police are making enquiries into the incident.

The two incidents are thought to be unrelated.