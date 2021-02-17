Police investigating after a man with a gunshot wound shows up at a Tokoroa house

Police in Tokoroa are investigating an incident where a man with a gunshot wound turned up to a house late last night. Photo / File

A police investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound showed up to a house in Tokoroa.

Emergency services were called to a property about 11.15pm yesterday after police received the report.

The man was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition, a police spokeswoman said.

"An investigation into the incident is underway and police are currently making inquiries to establish how the man came to be injured and who was involved."

The injured man is now in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

Police are appealing to the public to contact authorities immediately if they saw anything suspicious in the Tokoroa area last night - or know of anything that may help officers with their investigation.

• Can you help? Call Police on 105 and quote event number: P045536548