Police said the death was being treated as unexplained while they make inquiries into the circumstances. Photo / NZME

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained while they make inquiries into the circumstances. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating the circumstances of an unexplained death at a Wellington property.

A police spokesperson said the person was located deceased at a property in the suburb of Strathmore at 11.45am today.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained while we make inquiries into the circumstances."

More updates are expected.