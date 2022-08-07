Police are responding to an incident in Te Aroha. Photo / File

Police are responding to an incident in Te Aroha. Photo / File

A homicide investigation is under way across two Waikato towns this morning after a woman was found dead at a property overnight.

Police responded to reports of the incident in Cambridge around 1.20am and found the deceased woman at an address in Richmond Rd.

The police investigation has spanned across to Te Aroha which is more than 50km away from the scene as officers work to locate the offender.

"Police are making inquiries to locate the alleged offender including in the wider Te Aroha area.

"We want to reassure the community we have a number of staff making inquiries to locate the offender and there will be an increased Police presence while these inquiries are under way."

People are asked to report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

Earlier, motorists travelling near Te Aroha were advised to not pick up hitchhikers as police investigated.

A scene examination is currently under way at the Cambridge property.

A police spokesperson said there will be an increased police presence in Te Aroha as the investigation unfolds.

Police were seen stopping and checking vehicles as they left the town.

Matamata-Piako District Council mayor Ash Tanner urged residents to "stay safe" and follow police directions.

What exactly was being investigated has not been revealed yet.

"Members of the public are advised to report any suspicious behaviour immediately on 111, a police spokesperson said.

"We are also advising people to avoid assisting anyone attempting to hitchhike in the area this morning."