Kawerau firefighters attended an arson-related playground fire at Kawerau South School on February 10, 2024.

Police are investigating an arson at Kawerau South School after significant fire damage was caused to part of the school’s playground.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said when firefighters arrived at the primary school shortly after 12am on Saturday, the playground structure was “well ablaze” and was extinguished.

The shift manager said more details of this incident would have to come from the police.

Fire crews from Kawerau and Edgecumbe stations responded to the 111 call.

Kawerau chief fire officer Fred Dykes declined to comment because a police investigation was under way.

Rotorua Daily Post also approached the Kawerau South School principal for comment.

A police spokesperson said about 12.10am on February 10, police were notified that a fire had caused “significant damage” to a portion of the school’s playground.

Police were investigating the arson and inquiries to locate CCTV footage were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

“We would ask anyone with information or who witnessed any person or people acting suspiciously in the area to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting job number P057731617.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to police by calling the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.