A young motorcycle rider died on Sunday afternoon when he and his bike came into collision with a car at Gladstone Rd and Chalmers Rd. Police have a serious crash inquiry under way. Photo / Murray Robertson

A young motorcycle rider died on Sunday afternoon when he and his bike came into collision with a car at Gladstone Rd and Chalmers Rd. Police have a serious crash inquiry under way. Photo / Murray Robertson

Police have a serious crash inquiry under way into a motorcycle tragedy on Sunday afternoon in which a Gisborne teenager died.

The 17-year-old died when he and his machine came into collision with a vehicle at the Gladstone Rd-Chalmers Rd corner.

It happened at around 4pm.

The teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gladstone Rd was closed between Campion Rd and Aberdeen Rd for some time while the crash scene was cleared and police began their serious crash inquiry.