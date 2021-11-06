Police incident: Armed response in Henderson, Auckland after driver flees

Police seen outside Kiwi Superette in Henderson during this afternoon's incident. Photo / Supplied

Road spikes were used and armed police involved after the driver of a vehicle fled police in West Auckland this afternoon.

Police tried to stop the vehicle on Great North Rd just before 2pm after the driver left a petrol station without paying, a spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle fled from police and was spiked on Forest Hill Rd [Henderson] about 2.15pm.

"An armed vehicle stop was conducted, and the sole occupant taken into custody."

A decision about charges was still being finalised, but it appeared the vehicle had previously been reported stolen, the spokeswoman said.