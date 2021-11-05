West Auckland homicide: New Lynn driveway death not a 'random incident' - police

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide at the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Police are today continuing their investigation into the death of a person in a West Auckland driveway - stating the attack was not a "random incident".

A homicide investigation was launched yesterday after officers were called to a property on Great North Rd in New Lynn after reports that a gun had been fired. The incident happened just after 10am.

"On arrival, Police have located a person injured in the driveway of the address," a police spokesperson said.

"Frontline police staff have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene."

Armed police search Cliffview Rd, Green Bay yesterday following an earlier homicide at the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Photo / Michael Craig

Today, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said a dedicated investigation team called Operation Metals are continuing to make enquiries.

"At this early stage Police do not believe this was a random incident," McNaughton said.

"There is no suggested danger to the wider community. Police would like to thank the community for their assistance so far."

The identity of the victim has still not been released by police. A post mortem is being conducted on the victim today.

Armed police go door to door on Cliff View Dr in Green Bay, Auckland following a homicide in New Lynn. Photo / Alex Burton

Rata St and the Rata St intersection with Great North Rd, New Lynn, were both closed yesterday as a large armed police presence responded to the incident.

Just before 11am yesterday, a barefoot man was seen being escorted from the area by a police officer. The man was in handcuffs.

Police encourage people with information to contact 105 quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.