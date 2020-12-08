Police hunting for missing Torbay man find body

Police searching for Torbay man Athol Charlton, also known as Rob, have found a body. Photo / Supplied

Police searching for a missing Auckland man have located a body.

Police appealed yesterday for the public's help locating 58-year-old Athol Charlton who was last seen leaving his Torbay home about 9.45pm on Sunday.

Charlton - who was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit jumper and blue tracksuit pants - was driving his silver Honda CRV 2004, registration KWJ611, and was believed to have been in the Waiwera area.

In a statement today, police said they had located a body this morning.

"Police can confirm that the body is that of the man who went missing from his Torbay home.

"The death will be referred to the Coroner and our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family at this time."