Police hunt woman after Mount Maunganui store robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for a woman who robbed a commercial premises in Mount Maunganui at gunpoint.

Caltex NZ confirmed their Bayfair station was involved.

“Police responded to the incident, and this is now an ongoing investigation. The site member present was not physically harmed and we are working with the Caltex retailer to provide the necessary support.”

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of a robbery on Girven Rd about 5.50am on Friday.

The woman presented a firearm inside the store before leaving with cash and other items, she said.

There were no reports of injuries.

“Police are following lines of inquiry to identify and find the alleged offender.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact police via 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 240621/3201.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”







