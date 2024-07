Thieves behind Remuera ram raid target a store on one of Auckland's fanciest strips.

Thieves behind Remuera ram raid target a store on one of Auckland's fanciest strips.

Thieves have made off with stolen goods after ram raiding an Auckland shop, police say.

The small group targeted the store on Upland Rd, Remuera, at about 1.30am by first trying to gain entry on foot, police said.

“After attempts to smash their way in, a vehicle was used to gain entry,” police said.

“Items were taken, and the group left in the vehicle.”