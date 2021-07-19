Police hunt for man, woman after aggravated Queen St robbery - store worker seriously hurt

Police are searching for these two people in relation to the aggravated robbery just after 7pm on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

A liquor store worker has been left seriously injured after an aggravated robbery on Queen St, Auckland.

Police are now searching for two offenders - a man and a woman - who were caught on CCTV entering the store with a weapon shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Auckland City Police Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said an altercation broke out and the store worker was let seriously injured.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition, he said.

"This was a distressing incident for the victim who is being provided with support."

Police released the CCTV image of two people sought as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the identities of these individuals is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 210718/2849.