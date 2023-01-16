Police find man with ‘apparent’ gunshot wound in Ōpōtiki, seek public help investigating

Ōpōtiki police found a man with an “apparent” gunshot wound and want the public’s help with their investigation. Photo / NZME

Ōpōtiki police found a man with an “apparent” gunshot wound following an incident they understood involved gang members on Saturday, and are seeking the public’s help with their investigation.

The man is in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 5pm, where police found the man with an injured leg.

Police said initial inquiries suggested the people involved in the incident knew one another.

“Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public.”

Investigators were trying to find out the exact circumstances of the incident and “hold those responsible to account.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with information about what happened or the parties involved.”

People could offer any information by calling 105 and quoting file number 230116/8669, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.







