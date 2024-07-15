Police have seized an array of guns, ammunition, and rifle parts during a search warrant in Dairy Flat, Auckland.
On Friday, police staff were called to an address in the district, following an alleged dispute that had taken place a week before.
Waitematā North Detective Sergeant Peter Law said a firearm was allegedly presented at a person during that dispute.
“A 37-year-old man had earlier been taken into custody over that incident, and we have charged him with various firearms and drugs offences,” he said.