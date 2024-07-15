Thomas Matthew Crooks named as Trump gunman, more cops hit the CBD beat and severe weather warning for upper North Island.

Police have seized an array of guns, ammunition, and rifle parts during a search warrant in Dairy Flat, Auckland.

On Friday, police staff were called to an address in the district, following an alleged dispute that had taken place a week before.

Waitematā North Detective Sergeant Peter Law said a firearm was allegedly presented at a person during that dispute.

“A 37-year-old man had earlier been taken into custody over that incident, and we have charged him with various firearms and drugs offences,” he said.