Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police find firearms cache during Dairy Flat search warrant

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Thomas Matthew Crooks named as Trump gunman, more cops hit the CBD beat and severe weather warning for upper North Island.

Police have seized an array of guns, ammunition, and rifle parts during a search warrant in Dairy Flat, Auckland.

On Friday, police staff were called to an address in the district, following an alleged dispute that had taken place a week before.

Waitematā North Detective Sergeant Peter Law said a firearm was allegedly presented at a person during that dispute.

“A 37-year-old man had earlier been taken into custody over that incident, and we have charged him with various firearms and drugs offences,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As part of our inquiries, police staff went to the address where the incident took place so that a search warrant could be carried out.”

Police found parts of rifles and pistols, and ammunition.

Police recovered six firearms while undertaking a warrant at a Dairy Flat address in Auckland.
Police recovered six firearms while undertaking a warrant at a Dairy Flat address in Auckland.

“The firearms were in various stages of being re-manufactured when they were recovered,” Law said.

“Concerningly, in the state we found them in they would be extremely unsafe to operate.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery of six firearms.

Law said the man would appear in the North Shore District Court on firearms offences at a later date.

“We are continuing to make inquiries around the re-manufacturing of the firearms at this address,” he said.

“Our team are pleased that this is a further six firearms that have been taken out of the circulation in the community.”

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand