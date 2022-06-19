Police find body of missing rock climber on Banks Peninsula

Search and Rescues services were involved in the search for the missing rock climber. Photo / Supplied

The body of a rock climber missing on Banks Peninsula has been found.

Police were alerted at 8.30pm Sunday that a person was overdue from a climbing trip at a rock climbing area in Peraki, on the south side of Banks Peninsula.

Police Search and Rescue, Land SAR, and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff searched the area last night but were unable to locate the person, hampered by poor weather conditions and darkness.

Police said the search continued this morning and sadly the man's body was found at 10.45am.

Peraki is a known rock climbing area described by climbNZ as "long slabs" and "high red faces" hidden in a picturesque valley and "well worth it if you like bolted slabs and exposed sport routes".

The climbs range from 30-75 metres and are named Leipziger, Stairway To Heaven, Lovin' Lickin' the Lichen, Crown Of Thorns, 30 Pieces Of Silver, and The Unholy Grail.

The weather on Sunday was cold and overcast with sweeping southerlies coming onshore with some light rain.

The death will be referred to the coroner.