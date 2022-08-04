Police have evacuated approximately 80 people in Levin this evening. Photo / NZME

Police have evacuated about 80 people from their homes in Levin tonight and sent them to a welfare centre.

The incident, which police are referring to as a self-harm incident, is on Bledisloe St.

About 80 residents from the surrounding houses were told to evacuate and sent to a welfare centre the council was using for evacuees.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden said all of those people have now been either placed in accommodation for the night or are staying with friends.

He told the Herald it is unknown how long it will be until they are able to return home.

"We are a little in the dark, all we know is that it is a police incident and that for the safety of the community they needed to evacuate," he said.

"It came to the realisation that the situation wasn't going to be short, we have a number of elderly people, a number of small families and they needed some security of where they were going to spend the night."

A message on the council's Facebook page urged people to follow all police instructions and stay away from the area.

Police have told the Herald they will provide updates on the developing incident shortly.