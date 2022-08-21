Members of the convoy south of Auckland.

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition convoy has been escorted over the Auckland Harbour Bridge with police in attendance, just after 7.30am this morning.

A small group of protestors gathered at Onepoto Domain on the North Shore as they plan to make the lengthy journey to Wellington to join the anti-government protest planned outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Police were present at Onepoto Domain while at least one police car was seen amongst the convoy.

The group then made its way over the Harbour Bridge and expected to reach Manukau just after 8am.

A convoy of anti-government protestors were escorted over the Harbour Bridge by police this morning as a small amount of vehicles make their way down the country.

No more than 100 vehicles in the convoy were seen driving together across three lanes along Auckland's Southern motorway.

Members of the convoy waved to each other as they held New Zealand flags out their windows.

Video posted of the Auckland convoy shows two "pace vans" setting the speed for the convoy, taking up two lanes.

For a portion of the journey through Auckland, they left one lane free for traffic not involved in the convoy to pass.

A member of the convoy claimed they are driving at 70km/h, however south of Auckland some were seen driving slower and holding up traffic in one lane.

The Auckland convoy is expected to reach Hamilton just after 10am.

- More to come