Police escort bleeding man off Hawke's Bay property and shut down Napier street

Police escort an injured man off a Nuffield Ave property in Napier. Photo / NZME

A bleeding man has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after he was escorted off a Napier property with a leg injury.

The man was taken off a Nuffield Ave property, about 4.10pm.

Police had cordoned off a section of Nuffield Ave, between Massey Cres and Seddon Cres, before going onto the property. The cordon was removed about 4.50pm.

A St John Ambulance vehicle arrived about 4.10pm, and left 25 minutes later with the man.

St John had been notified of the incident at 3.29pm.

One patient in a serious condition was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Armed police had been at the intersection of Nuffield Ave and Massey Cres.

At least seven police vehicles were at the scene.

A woman at home in Nuffield Ave said she had been concerned to see a large police presence along the road.

"I don't know what on Earth is happening," she said, adding police had told her to stay indoors.

The woman said she could see about eight police cars and several officers standing on the street, some holding rifles.

She had not heard gunshots.