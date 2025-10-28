A police helicopter searched for a missing diver for over an hour before eventually rescuing them. Photo / Police

A police helicopter was used in several water rescues across Auckland this Labour Weekend.

The crew aboard the Police Eagle helicopter started their weekend with a report of a capsized boat near Kawakawa Bay and two people in the water without lifejackets.

“Eagle arrived on scene quickly where they immediately located the capsized vessel and established that the two men had swam back to a secluded area of shoreline,” Auckland Marine Rescue Centre’s Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen said.

“Thankfully both were unharmed and were able to communicate that, along with their location, to all involved in the rescue.”

Shortly after, a diver was reported missing in the Manukau Harbour and the helicopter crew conducted a shoreline search of the inner Āwhitu Peninsula.