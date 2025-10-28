A police helicopter searched for a missing diver for over an hour before eventually rescuing them. Photo / Police
A police helicopter was used in several water rescues across Auckland this Labour Weekend.
The crew aboard the Police Eagle helicopter started their weekend with a report of a capsized boat near Kawakawa Bay and two people in the water without lifejackets.
“Eagle arrived on scene quickly wherethey immediately located the capsized vessel and established that the two men had swam back to a secluded area of shoreline,” Auckland Marine Rescue Centre’s Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen said.
“Thankfully both were unharmed and were able to communicate that, along with their location, to all involved in the rescue.”
Shortly after, a diver was reported missing in the Manukau Harbour and the helicopter crew conducted a shoreline search of the inner Āwhitu Peninsula.
“This is a great example of some of the exceptional work our Eagle crew does day in and day out.
“It’s also a timely reminder as the weather gets warmer and more people head out onto the water to ensure they are prepared.”
Police have urged all water users to inspect vessels thoroughly, test communications, know the weather forecast, wear lifejackets, carry essentials and have a plan.
Surf lifeguards had a busy weekend as patrol season started, with 11 rescues at northern region and eastern region beaches.
Surf Life Saving (SLSNZ) said lifeguards worked a collective 4,250 hours over Labour Weekend, performing more than 200 preventative actions that kept nearly 4,000 people safe across 27 patrolled beaches.
Despite this, SLSNZ said no major first aid responses were required.
Elsewhere, other helicopter crews attended medical incidents which resulted in patients being airlifted to hospital.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew flew an individual to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after they fell down a waterfall in Waikino. Police supported the emergency effort.
Hato Hone St John said two helicopters responded to a motorbike crash on Waiheke Island on Sunday and one patient was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.